Man arrested in road rage case assaults victim, threatens ‘I'll kill you’

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old company employee for threatening to kill a driver in yet another road rage case.

Police said the suspect, Yoichi Hayashi, and another driver were apparently involved in some traffic dispute before the trouble escalated.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug 3 in Ampachi, Gifu Prefecture. Hayashi suddenly cut in front of a car being driven by a 52-year-old man, causing him to stop on the road. Hayashi then opened the door of the man’s car and said to him: "Are you making a fool out of me? I'll kill you.” After that, Hayashi punched him in the face and grabbed his hair and pulled him out of the car, injuring his neck.

The victim’s wife, who was in the car with him, called 110.

Police said Hayashi has denied the charge, claiming "I don't remember."

© Japan Today