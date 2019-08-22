Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested in road rage case assaults victim, threatens ‘I'll kill you’

0 Comments
GIFU

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old company employee for threatening to kill a driver in yet another road rage case. 

Police said the suspect, Yoichi Hayashi, and another driver were apparently involved in some traffic dispute before the trouble escalated.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug 3 in Ampachi, Gifu Prefecture. Hayashi suddenly cut in front of a car being driven by a 52-year-old man, causing him to stop on the road. Hayashi then opened the door of the man’s car and said to him: "Are you making a fool out of me? I'll kill you.” After that, Hayashi punched him in the face and grabbed his hair and pulled him out of the car, injuring his neck.

The victim’s wife, who was in the car with him, called 110.

Police said Hayashi has denied the charge, claiming "I don't remember."

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Japan is becoming more and more like the west. It use to be you could cut someone off without fearing for life...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog