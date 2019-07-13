Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested in Sendai over murder of older brother in Aichi Pref

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 30-year-old brother in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, Yohei Yamada has admitted to fatally stabbing his brother Masakazu at the residence they shared with their 60-year-old mother sometime before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. The mother called 119 early Thursday morning and said that her oldest son was bleeding from several stab wounds to his back and chest. Masakazu, who worked part-time, was confirmed dead at the scene and Yohei was gone.

The mother told police she heard screams coming from a room on the first floor at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When she went downstairs to investigate, the door was closed and Yamada told her that everything was OK and she didn’t need to go in.

Yamada’s car was found at Shizuoka Station where he boarded a shinkansen bound for Tokyo. He then showed up in Sendai where he walked into a clothing store at around noon and told an employee that he had killed someone in Aichi. The employee called 110.

Police said Yamada has also admitted to stealing some money from his mother so he could get away.

An acquaintance of Yamada told local media that he and his brother frequently quarreled and got into fights with each other.

