Man arrested over shooting of taxi driver in Saitama

Police on Friday arrested a man who was on the run after allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a taxi driver in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, earlier this week.

Yoshiichi Segawa, 68, who was spotted at JR Omiya Station in the adjacent city of Saitama before being apprehended, has admitted to police that he fired a pistol and disposed of it.

However, he denies having any intention of robbing the 72-year-old taxi driver, who was shot in the abdomen.

According to the police, Segawa is suspected of demanding money from the taxi driver at the end of his trip and firing the gun at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Kawaguchi.

The police had been searching for Segawa, who lives close to where the shooting took place and emerged as a suspect following analysis of the taxi's onboard recorder.

The police then placed Segawa on a wanted list and searched his home on Friday.

While on the loose, Segawa was found to have gone to the house of a female acquaintance in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, according to security camera footage and other sources, the police said. He boarded a bullet train at JR Fukushima Station around noon on Friday and was apprehended by police as he disembarked at Omiya Station.

