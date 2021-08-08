Man arrested in train stabbings says he suffered rejection in relationships

A man arrested in a recent random knife attack on passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo had difficulties in his personal relationships, including being rejected in online dating, according to investigative sources.
Yusuke Tsushima, 36, who had told investigators he wanted to kill "happy looking women," was sent to prosecutors on Sunday for attempted murder after stabbing a female university student on board a rapid express Odakyu Electric Railway train on Friday.
The 20-year-old woman, who was sitting in one of the train cars, was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds to her back and chest, and nine other people -- four women and five men -- were also hurt. None of them was acquainted with the man.
The incident has sparked further public concern about train safety, coming at a time when the capital was hosting the Olympics under tightened security.
The sources quoted Tsushima as saying, "I was content seeing (people) rushing to escape, but even so not a single passenger was killed and that's unfortunate," and blaming other people for the misfortunes in his life.
"My life is trash. My misery is all because of the people around me," he was quoted as saying.
Tsushima spent his childhood in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, where the stabbing incident on the Odakyu Line train took place, and graduated from a high school in the capital. He went on to study at Chuo University in Tokyo, entering the Faculty of Science and Engineering, but dropped out, the sources said.
Tsushima then worked at a convenience store and a bread factory, among other places, but did not last long in any of his jobs. He told the police he quit because he was "fed up" with difficulties in personal relationships, according to the sources.
He had also expressed his frustration for the past six years at women who appeared to be happy. The sources quoted him as saying, "I came to want to kill happy looking couples and women" after being ridiculed at social gatherings and rejected in dating services.
At the time of the attack around 8:30 p.m., some 400 passengers were on the Shinjuku-bound, 10-car train, but Tsushima nonetheless got off the train and then fled the scene on a stolen bicycle. He reportedly told the police he chose an express train as it had fewer stops and passengers would have no way to escape.
The resident of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, who left his home at around 7:30 p.m. and boarded the train from the nearest station, switched to the rapid express train, which was to travel eight minutes before stopping at the next station.
He also spread cooking oil on the floor of one of the cars with the intention of starting a fire, the police said.
Tsushima was detained by the police later that night at a convenience store and formally arrested on Saturday.
A worker at the convenience store called the police after the man said, "I am the suspect in the incident reported by news media. I am tired of fleeing."© KYODO
oldman_13
Another loser incel.
Hokkaidoboy
Terrible POV for a 36-year-old blaming others. If you want a better life and you blame others instead of focusing on moving forward and creating new relationships, you are wrong.
Typical of these selfish people blaming others for their issues.
As for being rejected, my gosh, I'm 28 (not 36 like him) and I've got not only rejected but also cheated on by former partner.
I took off the frustration playing football (soccer), this guy chooses this way? Indefensible and a clear sign of an unsound mind.
I can't even imagine what punishment would fit him.
Gosh.
Mat
Premeditated and cold. This guy really needs help, obviously, but it's a bit late for that so he'll have to settle for a long prison sentence. The lack of human empathy shown in some of his statements is shocking and should be a catalyst for change in Japan. Promotion of work-life balance, eduction on mental health issues etc needs too be a top priority.
sakurasuki
From where he lived during his childhood also can manage to go to university, it looks like that he live with family that can afford living in Tokyo and can afford his education to University.
Too bad in Japan once you are out from the system like being dropped out, it's hard to get back. You might end up living blue collar life but switching blue collar job too like him often it just make it worst.
It's a custom in Japan to introduce your university or company during any social introduction and judgement about you by other people is being made during that time. Doing blue collar job, also don't have any stable career will be very hard to get a good judgement from other people during that gatherings.
Jsapc
Nope, your life is trash because YOU are trash. And you could have made it better by making an effort and changing yourself instead blaming it on people around you. Now your life is going to get even worse and its perfectly deserved. No sympathy for you.
CaptDingleheimer
My compassion for someone who's having a particularly difficult time at life ends where innocent people are targeted and hurt. Lock him up and don't let him out.
StevieJ
Just another incel with a fragile ego blaming everyone but himself for his problems.
u_s__reamer
Incels are the losers in the fierce competition to attract and persuade a partner to procreate. It's a deadly serious matter, the propagation of the species, and society needs to allocate more resources and come up with a better game plan to help people find sexual fulfillment, which is not only the responsibility of the individual, but of the social collective, too. Our sympathies for Tsushima's victims must take precedence without forgetting that the perp is also a wretched victim of the terrifying pressures to fulfill his biological destiny. In the context of finding love, a natural, human need, the soul-destroying work-life balance of modern Japan has a lot to answer for.
Michael Machida
Every person gets rejected in life. Why he thought to go negative is beyond me. Suck it up on move on. But not him. He just blamed everyone around him.
Terrible person he is.
Tristis Quepe
I once read a very informative post on a message board, written by a lawyer, explaining that the nature of justice has to balance punishment and rehabilitation.
Trouble is, I can't see people like this guy being rehabilitated.
He's decided that he's a loser, and that it's anyone's fault but his own. That sets up a very dangerous mindset of "justifiable revenge", because he considers that he has nothing to lose.
People like that have no purpose in a civilised society and should be removed from it, either permanently or for as long as possible.
Tom Doley
In a society that heavily revolves around tatemae and honne, any slight complaint or rejection perceived by people is considered a mortal attack on their honor. It’s one of the major reasons why Japan has so many mental health patients per capital in the world, double the next highest country. People need to realize it’s ok to have a dent in your honor.
Fighto!
Absolute scum and woman-hating coward. I hope he is locked away in the worst facility Japan has, and never sees freedom again in his pathetic life.
I hope the poor victims will one day recover physically and mentally.
Wolfpack
I came to the exact opposite conclusion.
Tsushima is quoted:
No one is responsible for your happiness- you are. It starts from within and then with others. You cannot expect others to satisfy your individual needs as no one can know you as well as you know yourself. The idea that Tsushima was left unfilled by societies failure to satisfy him is the reason behind his criminal behavior.
Sanjinosebleed
Always someone elses fault with these muppets! A firing squad will solve all his problems!
Mocheake
The rejections were right on target then. What an L.
Hiro
I hope the woman recovered. And this loser need to spend a few years in jail with the real scums. Let's see how he feel about the relationship there. Hope they have some fun with him.
Jsapc
Helping people find "sexual fulfillment" should be ver, very, VERY far down on the list of things that the "social collective" should be doing. Especially in Japan, where fuuzoku establishments are practically ubiquitous. Society doesn't owe you the right to have sex. What a preposterous idea.
Jalapeno
@Hiro - Does that happen in prison in Japan? I always thought Japanese prisoners would be more respectful.
@Mat - The guy seemed to have a perfectly okay work/life balance, in that he wasn't really working, so he had ample time to stew over his situation.
On the Japanese news, a former classmate had said that he tried to go to Sangenjaya to pick up girls, but often got rejected. From the photos, he's not the ugliest guy on the block, but not the type where women are going to trip over themselves to be with. He needs to dress and groom himself to look like those slicksters in Shibuya.
Mental health intervention might help, but in his particular case, a dating coach (like the ones you see all over YouTube) might do more good.
Randy Johnson
A classic case of victimhood mentality. The world is rife with this mental illness.
u_s__reamer
Helping people find "sexual fulfillment" should be ver, very, VERY far down on the list of things that the "social collective" should be doing.
I strongly disagree since it's society that creates standards of public conduct and moral values enforced by governments, education and religious organizations et al., all of which can have a YUGE influence on a person's sense of self and impact their sexual lives (ask any LGBQT, or the Taliban)
expat
Incel acts out. Women could smell it on him through their monitors...
Kentarogaijin
Japan has so many mental health patients ..
Indeed, but compared to the gigantic social and mental sickness growing in US (itself the biggest mental hospital-country in the world), makes Japan looks so small..
William77
The J-government is to blind and stubborn to realize how deep are mental problems in their country.
In a nation which is regarded with one of the most rigid society with people unable to socialize naturally and incapable often to create a natural relationship so they need to use Omiai and be the most sexless country in the world you get such situations.
Japan might have an excellent health care system but in the psychologic and psychiatric aspect they are just very low.
Jsapc
And what does that have to do with society being responsible for its citizens' sexual gratification? Having sex is not a human right. And as a biological need it can be taken care of with your own hand. Anything else is just a happy bonus. I am all for legalized prostitution, but if you start arguing that it should be covered by your health insurance... Just, no.