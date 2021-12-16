Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested in Yoshinoya restaurant standoff sent to prosecutors

CHIVA

A 53-year-old unemployed man who threatened staff and customers with a knife in a Yoshinoya gyudon (beef bowl) restaurant in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday afternoon, was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Police said the man, Naohiro Fukuda, has remained silent since his arrest, Fuji TV reported. However, he is believed to have had trouble with a Yoshinoya employee and told police upon his arrest that he was angry at the response by the company’s customer call center to a complaint he made.

The incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Fukuda brandished a knife with a 16-cm-long blade. Customers and employees fled and no one was injured. However, Fukuda refused to come out the restaurant while talking to police. He surrendered about 90 minutes later.

Police said Fukuda was drunk at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors say he will be charged with disrupting business operations and violating the Firearms and Sword Control Law.

A 53-year-old unemployed man 

Now he can live nicely in prison get himself nice futon and meal using tax payer money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

