Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stalking after mailing woman GPS tracker to her new address

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a man on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he mailed his female target a GPS tracker to find her new home address.

According to police, Atsuyoshi Kono, a company employee, who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Kono and the woman were enrolled in the same study course at a college in Tokyo four years ago. That was reportedly when Kono became infatuated with her, the woman told police.

In 2020, Kono moved to a home near the woman’s residence in Sagamihara. Police said he was snooping around the neighborhood where the woman, now a company employee in her 30s, lived in late January this year, and found her address.

When she relocated in February, Kono used a mail-forwarding service to find her new address by posting an envelope containing a GPS tracker to her old address on Feb 1.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo