Man arrested for stalking after mailing woman GPS tracker to her new address

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a man on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he mailed his female target a GPS tracker to find her new home address.

According to police, Atsuyoshi Kono, a company employee, who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Kono and the woman were enrolled in the same study course at a college in Tokyo four years ago. That was reportedly when Kono became infatuated with her, the woman told police.

In 2020, Kono moved to a home near the woman’s residence in Sagamihara. Police said he was snooping around the neighborhood where the woman, now a company employee in her 30s, lived in late January this year, and found her address.

When she relocated in February, Kono used a mail-forwarding service to find her new address by posting an envelope containing a GPS tracker to her old address on Feb 1.

© Japan Today