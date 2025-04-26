 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of abandoning woman’s body on beach in Miyagi Prefecture

0 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 35-year-old woman at a beach.

According to police, Renma Sato, of unknown occupation, is accused of leaving the body of Yuka Gyoji, a nursery school teacher from Sendai, at the beach between 7:40 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on April 12, TV Asahi reported.

Gyoji’s body was found lying on her back at around 10 a.m. the next day by a man walking on the beach. She was fully clothed and had multiple stab wounds in her chest and other parts of her body.

There were no belongings on the body, but Gyoji's family had contacted police and told them she had gone out alone at about 7 p.m. on April 12, saying she had forgotten something, but never returned.

Police said Sato was identified after surveillance camera footage showed his car near the beach at the time he is believed to have left the body there. His smartphone also showed a record of phone calls between he and Gyoji, including a call from Gyoji just before she left home.

Gyoji's smartphone has yet to be found.

Police did not say whether Sato has admitted killing Gyoji or not.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog