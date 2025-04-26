Man arrested on suspicion of abandoning woman’s body on beach in Miyagi Prefecture

Police in Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 35-year-old woman at a beach.

According to police, Renma Sato, of unknown occupation, is accused of leaving the body of Yuka Gyoji, a nursery school teacher from Sendai, at the beach between 7:40 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on April 12, TV Asahi reported.

Gyoji’s body was found lying on her back at around 10 a.m. the next day by a man walking on the beach. She was fully clothed and had multiple stab wounds in her chest and other parts of her body.

There were no belongings on the body, but Gyoji's family had contacted police and told them she had gone out alone at about 7 p.m. on April 12, saying she had forgotten something, but never returned.

Police said Sato was identified after surveillance camera footage showed his car near the beach at the time he is believed to have left the body there. His smartphone also showed a record of phone calls between he and Gyoji, including a call from Gyoji just before she left home.

Gyoji's smartphone has yet to be found.

Police did not say whether Sato has admitted killing Gyoji or not.

