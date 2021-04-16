Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kahara, 46, was in a taxi when the driver told her that another taxi had been following them for about 30 minutes. The driver asked Kahara if she was in any trouble.
Kahara asked the taxi to stop and the other taxi also stopped. She went back and opened the door and got into the taxi and started arguing with the man inside who is a magazine reporter, police said.
The argument ended with the man grabbing Kahara’s arm and shoving her out of the taxi. Kahara then called 110.
Police said Kahara and the man do not know each other. They said the suspect has denied that he roughed up the singer who was not injured.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
BackpackingNepal
Seems like she wants an attention. Her fault for getting out from the taxi. Anyway, never heard of her.
bobcatfish
@BackpackingNepal
You've never heard of her? How I envy you?
Save your dream. Save your love. It could be a good luck.
snowymountainhell
No big fan but much to speculate about. - The first paragraph looks like he assualted her in the same taxi.
The next paragraph shows her driver was aware of her ‘tail’ and alerted her to it. She left her taxi, got in his and apparently confronted him. Having been ‘made’, he wasn’t happy about it and tried to force her out. (He either had photos and/or was aware of where she was coming from and wanted to see where she was going next.) She wasn’t having it. Good for her! Hope they get him on stalking as well as the physical assault.
Don’t rush to judge her @*BackpackingNepal 3:48p. *Sadly, she was ‘Tops of the Charts’ under deep influences of a ‘Svengali’, both with rumored ‘drug addictions’. Now, she’s been cast aside by the entire industry AND her a former “fans” as ‘yesterday’s idol’.
Speed
A paparazzi no doubt but I'm highly skeptical about the "injury" she's making a claim about.