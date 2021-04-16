Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kahara, 46, was in a taxi when the driver told her that another taxi had been following them for about 30 minutes. The driver asked Kahara if she was in any trouble.

Kahara asked the taxi to stop and the other taxi also stopped. She went back and opened the door and got into the taxi and started arguing with the man inside who is a magazine reporter, police said.

The argument ended with the man grabbing Kahara’s arm and shoving her out of the taxi. Kahara then called 110.

Police said Kahara and the man do not know each other. They said the suspect has denied that he roughed up the singer who was not injured.

