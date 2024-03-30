Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting taxi driver in Niigata

Police in Tokamachi City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, local media reported. Police said the man is accused of punching the male driver several times in the head.

The driver stopped the car and asked a passerby to call police.

According to police, the man was drunk at the time and has denied the allegation. Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

