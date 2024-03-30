Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting taxi driver in Niigata

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Police in Tokamachi City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, local media reported. Police said the man is accused of punching the male driver several times in the head.

The driver stopped the car and asked a passerby to call police. 

According to police, the man was drunk at the time and has denied the allegation. Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

There seems to be a mistranslation here. “Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting taxi driver” just doesn't seem right. “He was arrested and charged with assault though he denies the allegation” would be better, surely?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

