 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting train station employee in Chiba Prefecture

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an employee at Keisei Makuhari Hongo Station.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Saitama TV reported. Police said Yasuhiro Morita, a freelance worker, was trying to leave the ticket gate without using a ticket or pass, and then got into a fight with the station employee who called out to him.

Morita allegedly knocked the employee down and stepped on his chest. The station employee was not seriously injured and was able to subdue Morita while the police were called.

Police said Morita has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he was acting in self-defense because the station employee was blocking his path.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog