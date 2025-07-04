Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting train station employee in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an employee at Keisei Makuhari Hongo Station.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Saitama TV reported. Police said Yasuhiro Morita, a freelance worker, was trying to leave the ticket gate without using a ticket or pass, and then got into a fight with the station employee who called out to him.

Morita allegedly knocked the employee down and stepped on his chest. The station employee was not seriously injured and was able to subdue Morita while the police were called.

Police said Morita has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he was acting in self-defense because the station employee was blocking his path.

