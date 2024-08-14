Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing into ex-wife's car

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his ex-wife after he rammed his car into hers.

According to police, Tomoaki Yokoyama, who is from Takahagi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, had an argument with his ex-wife on Tuesday afternoon, Sankei Shimbun reported. When his ex-wife fled in her car, Yokoyama chased her all the way to Iwaki and crashed into her car at around 9:30 p.m.

The woman, who is in her 40s, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police quoted Yokoyama as saying, "I wanted us to die together."

