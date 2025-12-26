Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for hitting work colleague with hammer

Police in Osaka said Saturday they have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 63-year-old colleague on the head with a hammer at their office on Friday.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at a tutoring agency in Kita Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The president of the agency called 110 and said, “An employee is causing a disturbance with a hammer. Three staff are trying to subdue him."

Police rushed to the office and arrested company employee Kazuya Kawahara. Police said Kawahara has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I had no intent to kill him."

According to police and the tutoring agency, Kawahara and the victim worked in different departments. The two were climbing the stairs of the building where the company is located and had just entered a room when Kawahara suddenly hit the man over the head from behind.

Police said they are questioning other staff to see what the trouble was between the two men.

