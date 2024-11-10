 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of groping teenage girl on subway in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly groped a teenage girl on a subway train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:24 p.m. Saturday on the Tozai line, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The girl was on her way home when she felt a hand touching her from behind. She grabbed the man’s arm and held onto it until the train reached the next station.

Station staff called the police who arrested the man.

Police said the man, a company employee, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t have any excuses for what I did.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

For Pete’s sake not again! Why can’t these perverts leave these girls alone? I can’t fathom why a grown man would want to do this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog