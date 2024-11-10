Man arrested on suspicion of groping teenage girl on subway in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly groped a teenage girl on a subway train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:24 p.m. Saturday on the Tozai line, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The girl was on her way home when she felt a hand touching her from behind. She grabbed the man’s arm and held onto it until the train reached the next station.

Station staff called the police who arrested the man.

Police said the man, a company employee, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t have any excuses for what I did.”

