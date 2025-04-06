 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of groping woman on train

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of violating the prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance after he allegedly groped a 25-year-old woman while they were on a train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40-11:50 p.m. Friday between Shukugawara and Musashi-Mizonokuchi stations on the JR Nambu Line, NTV reported.

Police said Riku Ando, who is a teacher at a special needs school in Yokohama, is accused of groping the woman’s thigh. The woman grabbed his hand and restrained him until the train reached the station.

Police said Ando, who appeared to be intoxicated when arrested, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I didn’t do it and I have nothing more to say.”

