The McDonald's restaurant in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, where two teenagers were stabbed on Saturday Image: KYODO
crime

Suspect arrested in teen stabbing at McDonald's in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA

A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing of two junior high school students, one of whom died, at a McDonald's restaurant in Fukuoka Prefecture, police said.

The man lives near the fast-food restaurant in the city of Kitakyushu, where Saaya Nakashima, 15, was killed and a boy who attends the same school was seriously injured, police said, adding they are investigating the motive for the stabbing.

The police said security camera footage showed a man stabbing the two students shortly after he entered the restaurant on Saturday night when the victims were waiting in line at the cash register. He was inside the restaurant for less than 30 seconds.

With only limited eyewitness reports, the police collected and analyzed nearby security camera footage to track down the man they believe is involved. The attacker fled after the incident.

According to the police, the suspect arrived and left the restaurant by car. The murder weapon has not been found.

Police cars have been patrolling in the area in recent days amid concern among local residents.

An analysis of the girl's smartphone did not reveal any issues that could have caused her to be targeted, while she had not previously contacted the police. The male student was quoted as saying he and his classmate were "stabbed by a complete stranger."

KUDOS to the Police department and all the agencies involved , now let justice take its course and I pray that the judge residing over this case finds enough reasons / evidence to Hang this thug and remove him from society.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

I hope they got the right guy. If so, good job.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Great work!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

collected and analyzed nearby security camera footage to track down the man they believe is involved. The attacker fled after the incident.

Anyone who got access all security recording in that area can find where the suspect really went, nothing special about it.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Now the local families can have some peace.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

