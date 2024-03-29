Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of killing 66-year-old brother in Iwate

IWATE

Police in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old brother outside their home on March 24.

According to police, Mitsumasa Shinozawa is accused of assaulting his brother Mikie at around 7:30 p.m. by punching him and then strangling him, local media reported.

A neighbor noticed the commotion and called police. Mitsumasa admitted that he had punched his younger brother in the face several times, and was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Mikie was taken to hospital where he died later that night. Police said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to neck compression, and re-arrested Shinozawa on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

Police said Shinozawa has denied the allegation, saying there was no intent to kill.

