Man arrested on suspicion of killing 66-year-old mother

Police in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old mother.

Police said they received a call at around 8 p.m. Monday from a man saying that his younger brother had killed their mother, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the municipal apartment and found the body of Yoshiko Miura bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. She was declared dead at the scene.

Miura’s youngest son, Hiromichi, was also at the scene with a blood-stained knife and police took him into custody. Police said he was charged with his mother’s murder on Tuesday but has refused to speak since his arrest.

© Japan Today