Man arrested on suspicion of killing 72-year-old father

Police in Ishigaki City, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed man in his 30s on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old father.

According to police, a caregiver found Masaru Nishihara collapsed in his bedroom at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday and called 110, NTV reported. Police said Nishihara had been stabbed in the chest multiple times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday night, Nishihara’s son turned himself in for questioning at a police station and he was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the suspect, who lived separately from his father, has not yet given a motive.

© Japan Today