crime

Man arrested on suspicion of killing 86-year-old mother

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward on Friday arrested an unemployed 57-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Yuji Uehara has admitted to repeatedly hitting his mother Reiko on the face and head with his bare hands and a slipper between March 19 and March 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

On Thursday at around 3:20 p.m., Uehara called 119 and said that his mother had fallen out of bed and was lying face down on the floor. When ambulance personnel arrived, they found Reiko already dead and reported the case to police.

Police said there were bruises on the victim’s body as well as face.

Uehara was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper with his mother because she wouldn’t do as he told her.

Uehara moved in with his mother last summer.

