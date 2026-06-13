Man arrested on suspicion of killing 88-year-old father

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 88-year-old father with whom he lived.

The arrest warrant alleges that between approximately 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Takeo Sakata strangled his father, Torao at their home, NTV reported.

It is believed that Sakata committed the crime after Torao returned home from a day care service. Sakata called police at around 8:10 p.m. Friday and said "I strangled my father. He's not breathing.”

Police said Sakata has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today