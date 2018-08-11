Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of killing flatmate

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing his flatmate, a man in his 70s.

According to police, Munayuki Terachi beat his flatmate about the head and face at their apartment in Edogawa Ward just before midnight on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. On Friday afternoon, Terachi called 119 and said he had found his flatmate dead and that he did not know what caused his death.

However, police said Saturday that Terachi has admitted to killing his flatmate and quoted him as saying: “He had repeatedly told me that I made too much noise and we argued about it.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel