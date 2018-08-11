Man arrested on suspicion of killing flatmate

Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing his flatmate, a man in his 70s.

According to police, Munayuki Terachi beat his flatmate about the head and face at their apartment in Edogawa Ward just before midnight on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. On Friday afternoon, Terachi called 119 and said he had found his flatmate dead and that he did not know what caused his death.

However, police said Saturday that Terachi has admitted to killing his flatmate and quoted him as saying: “He had repeatedly told me that I made too much noise and we argued about it.”

© Japan Today