Man arrested on suspicion of killing his boss

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 44-year-old man who was his superior at work.

Police said Masahiro Yamanaka has admitted to killing Akihiro Kawashima at his (Kawashima's) apartment in Ota Ward on Wednesday, but denied any intent to kill, TV Asahi reported.

Kawashima was a representative for a company that handles sound and lighting equipment for events and Yamanaka worked as a sales manager.

Police said nearby security camera footage showed Kawashima returning home alone at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. When he didn’t show up for a meeting with two friends at 9 a.m. on Thursday, they went to the apartment but got no response after pressing the buzzer. They then called police.

Police said Kawashima’s body was found collapsed in the dining kitchen room. Multiple bloody footprints were found inside the apartment but there was no murder weapon.

Kawashima had 10 stab wounds in five places, including the neck and lower abdomen. He also had knife wounds on his hands and arms, possibly sustained as he tried to defend himself, police said.

According to investigators, during voluntary questioning of employees at Kawashima’s company, Yamanaka explained, "I went for a three-hour walk starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and had dinner with friends at around 8 p.m.”

However, security camera footage showed a man wearing a face mask, who resembles Yamanaka, enter Kawashima's apartment building at around 5:40 p.m., before Kawashima returned home, and then leave at 7:30 p.m.

Police did not say how Yamanaka managed to enter Kawashima's apartment.

Due to inconsistencies in his story, Yamanaka was interviewed again on Friday, at which time he hinted at his involvement in the crime.

Police said Yamanaka told them he stabbed Kawashima with a fruit knife he brought from home.

