crime

Man arrested on suspicion of killing his mother claims she ‘did it herself’

1 Comment
OSAKA

A 26-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 52-year-old mother at their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in 2020, has denied the charge and claims that his mother killed herself.

According to police, Shuto Sakurai, a part-time worker, is accused of stabbing his mother Junko several times with a kitchen knife on Nov 3, 2020, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sakurai reportedly jumped from the apartment balcony after the incident, severely injuring himself.

Police said a forensic examination determined that the angles of the stab wounds, some superficial, some deep, were not inflicted by the victim as Sakurai is claiming. Security camera footage also confirmed that no one had entered or left the apartment except Sakurai.

Police have been questioning Sakurai since he recovered and arrested him on Monday.

“It was an accident officer. She fell on the knife 27 times.”

1 ( +1 / -0 )

