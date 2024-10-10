Man arrested on suspicion of killing his parents in Nagoya

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents who were in their 60s at their home.

According to police, Keisuke Kita called 110 at around 5 p.m. on Thursday and said: “I killed my parents I live with,” NTV reported. Police went to the house in Midori Ward and found the two bodies. Kita was arrested at the scene.

Both victims had been beaten, police said. Kita also had injuries to his head and both arms. He told police he "injured himself" in an attempted suicide after killing his parents

Police quoted Kita as saying he assaulted his parents but had no intention of killing them.

© Japan Today