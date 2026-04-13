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Man arrested on suspicion of killing wife and daughter in Aichi

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AICHI

Police in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a a 55-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife, who was in her 50s, and daughter, who was in her late teens, at their apartment.

According to police, Koichi Nakamura called 110 at around 12:20 a.m. Monday and said, "I killed my wife and daughter,” NTV reported.

Police said both victims were declared dead at the scene and that Nakamura told them he had stabbed them with a kitchen knife at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Nakamura had self-inflicted wounds on his wrists and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

The scene of the crime is a residential and farmland area about 2 kilometers south of JR Mikawa-Anjo Station.

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Another happy day in Japan.

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