Man arrested on suspicion of killing wife by giving her methanol

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 40-year-old wife in January by poisoning her with methanol.

According to police, Keisuke Yoshida, who works in the research department for pharmaceutical maker Daiichi Sankyo Co, is accused of giving his wife Yoko the methanol at their apartment in Ota Ward between Jan 14 and 16, Kyodo News reported. Yoshida called 119 on the morning of Jan 16 and said his wife had lost consciousness. She was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

A subsequent autopsy showed the cause of death to be methanol poisoning but was unable to determine how it was ingested.

Police said Yoshida has admitted that he and his wife were not happily married but denied killing her.

© Japan Today