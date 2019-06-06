Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of molesting 11-year-old girl in park toilet

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Wednesday they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of molesting an 11-year-old girl in a park toilet last month.

Police said the suspect, Kazuto Kondo, who teaches at a private school in Katsushika Ward, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he did it to relieve his stress, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Kondo approached the girl who was with a friend in the park at around 5 p.m. on May 12. He said he did not know the two girls and asked them if they’d like to play hide-and-seek with him.

During the game, Kondo hid in the women’s toilet and called out to the girl to find him. When the girl came into the toilet, he took her into a cubicle and fondled her breasts and lower body.

The girl ran away and went to her friend’s home. Her friend’s parent called police.

Police said Kondo was identified through surveillance camera footage in the park.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

What scum and he's a teacher!!! When will japan catch up and make a sex offenders register? He should never be allowed to work with kids again, lock him up!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK