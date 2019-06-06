Man arrested on suspicion of molesting 11-year-old girl in park toilet

Police in Tokyo said Wednesday they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of molesting an 11-year-old girl in a park toilet last month.

Police said the suspect, Kazuto Kondo, who teaches at a private school in Katsushika Ward, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he did it to relieve his stress, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Kondo approached the girl who was with a friend in the park at around 5 p.m. on May 12. He said he did not know the two girls and asked them if they’d like to play hide-and-seek with him.

During the game, Kondo hid in the women’s toilet and called out to the girl to find him. When the girl came into the toilet, he took her into a cubicle and fondled her breasts and lower body.

The girl ran away and went to her friend’s home. Her friend’s parent called police.

Police said Kondo was identified through surveillance camera footage in the park.

© Japan Today