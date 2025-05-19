Man arrested on suspicion of rice theft after being tracked by GPS in security tag

Police in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing a bag of rice and other items from a residential property.

Police said Sanichi Suzuki has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I have no idea about it all,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Suzuki is accused of breaking into a man’s property between 6 p.m. on May 16 and 7:45 a.m. on May 17, and stealing about 5 kg of rice from a cold room.

The bag of rice had a security tag inside it. The owner reported the rice missing and police tracked its location from the security tag equipped with a satellite positioning system (GPS).

The 78-year-old owner had put the security tag inside his rice bags after having suffered similar thefts last year.

