crime

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl in elevator in Nagasaki apartment building

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl in an elevator at an apartment building in in February. 

According to police, Tsubasa Tatsuno is suspected of sexually assaulting the girl, whom he did not know, in the elevator at around 5 p.m. on February 28, NTV reported.

Tatsuno was arrested in late July for allegedly sexually assaulting another young girl in an elevator at an apartment building in the same area in April. Due to the similar circumstances of the two cases, police questioned him about the February incident and he admitted to the allegation.

