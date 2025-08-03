Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at her home in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s at her home on July 31.
According to police, Naoki Oshima, a truck driver, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her home in Toyohira Ward between approximately 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. after suppressing her resistance, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.
Police said Oshima and the woman were acquaintances. The woman reported the incident to police around 11:30 a.m. on July 31.
Police said Oshima has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "She didn't consent."© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
He is evil and more than likely addicted to online pornography. Police need to check all his devices. He must be removed from society to ensure women’s safety.