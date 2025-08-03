 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at her home in Sapporo

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s at her home on July 31.

According to police, Naoki Oshima, a truck driver, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her home in Toyohira Ward between approximately 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. after suppressing her resistance, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said Oshima and the woman were acquaintances. The woman reported the incident to police around 11:30 a.m. on July 31.

Police said Oshima has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "She didn't consent."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

He is evil and more than likely addicted to online pornography. Police need to check all his devices. He must be removed from society to ensure women’s safety.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog