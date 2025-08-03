Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at her home in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s at her home on July 31.

According to police, Naoki Oshima, a truck driver, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her home in Toyohira Ward between approximately 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. after suppressing her resistance, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said Oshima and the woman were acquaintances. The woman reported the incident to police around 11:30 a.m. on July 31.

Police said Oshima has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "She didn't consent."

