 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting says he was going to pay later

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting a tonic worth 21,000 yen from a drugstore.

Hiroshi Hanabusa, a section chief at the Kumamoto Prefectural Board of Education, is accused of taking the tonic at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Hanabusa has denied the charge and quoted him as saying,"I was going to pay later."

Store surveillance camera footage showed Hanabusa placing the unpaid item in a bag he had brought with him and leaving the store. A store employee called out to him and detained him until police arrived.

Prefectural Superintendent of Education Hiroki Koshii issued a statement saying, "We will promptly confirm the details of the case and take strict action.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

"I was going to pay later."

Ha, a likely story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog