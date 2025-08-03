Man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting says he was going to pay later

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting a tonic worth 21,000 yen from a drugstore.

Hiroshi Hanabusa, a section chief at the Kumamoto Prefectural Board of Education, is accused of taking the tonic at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Hanabusa has denied the charge and quoted him as saying,"I was going to pay later."

Store surveillance camera footage showed Hanabusa placing the unpaid item in a bag he had brought with him and leaving the store. A store employee called out to him and detained him until police arrived.

Prefectural Superintendent of Education Hiroki Koshii issued a statement saying, "We will promptly confirm the details of the case and take strict action.”

© Japan Today