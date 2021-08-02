Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested on suspicion of voyeurism at beach house in Hyogo

1 Comment
HYOGO

Hyogo prefectural police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance after he allegedly secretly filmed a 12-year-old girl changing clothes at a beach house.

According to police, Koki Matsumura, a self-employed man from Kyoto Prefecture, is accused of inserting a miniature camera inside a changing room and filming the girl at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday at the beach house in Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the girl’s mother was waiting in front of the changing room when she saw Matsumura insert the mini-camera. 

An employee at the beach house ran after Matsumura, who fled the scene, and managed to detain him at the beach’s parking lot. Voyeuristic images were later found on his camera

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This seems quite the norm in Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog