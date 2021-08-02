Man arrested on suspicion of voyeurism at beach house in Hyogo

Hyogo prefectural police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance after he allegedly secretly filmed a 12-year-old girl changing clothes at a beach house.

According to police, Koki Matsumura, a self-employed man from Kyoto Prefecture, is accused of inserting a miniature camera inside a changing room and filming the girl at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday at the beach house in Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the girl’s mother was waiting in front of the changing room when she saw Matsumura insert the mini-camera.

An employee at the beach house ran after Matsumura, who fled the scene, and managed to detain him at the beach’s parking lot. Voyeuristic images were later found on his camera

© Japan Today