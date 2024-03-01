Man arrested over 80-year-old father’s death

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of beating his 80-year-old father to death at their home.

According to police, Hideto Tanaka called 110 at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and said that he had killed his father Nobuo at their apartment in Totsuka Ward, Kyodo News reported.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said he had been beaten about the head with a blunt object.

Tanaka has admitted to killing his father, police said.

People who live in neighboring apartments have reported hearing loud arguments coming from the apartment on at least four occasions since last year. One neighbor said he heard Tanaka threaten to put his father in an institution.

