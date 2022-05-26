Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over abduction of minor he met online

GUNMA

Police in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a teenage girl whom he met online and then took to his residence.

According to police, Kisei Osawa, a construction industry worker, got to know the girl, who lives in Niigata City, on a social network site, Kyodo News reported. He arranged to meet her at around 8 p.m. Tuesday near her home. He then drove her to his apartment in Kiryu.

The girl’s family contacted police later Tuesday and police arrested Osawa at his home on Wednesday afternoon. The girl was taken into protective custody and was not harmed, police said.

