Man arrested over alleged indecent assault of woman on train

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of indecently assaulting a woman on a train on the Shonan-Shinjuku Line.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Nov 6 on a train traveling between Nishi-Oi and Osaki, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tatsuya Iwabuchi is accused of forcing his lower body against a woman in her 30s.

Police said Iwabuchi boarded the train at Yokohama Station and the car quickly became crowded. When the woman felt someone pressing against her, she called out to Iwabuchi and told him to stop.

When the train arrived at Osaki Station, Iwabuchi got off the train and jumped from the platform onto the tracks. He ran for about 10 minutes, then jumped over a barbed wire fence and fled further.

Police said an analysis of station security camera footage implicated Iwabuchi, and he was arrested this week.

Police said Iwabuchi has admitted to the allegation and are questioning him on whether he has committed other indecent acts against women on trains.

