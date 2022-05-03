Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over arson-murder in Gunma in March

GUNMA

Police in Midori, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old Filipino on suspicion of killing a 73-year-old man and setting fire to his house in March.

According to police, the suspect, a part-time worker, allegedly beat Akiyo Funato, who lived alone, with a blunt object sometime on the night of March 30, Kyodo News reported. He is also accused of stealing money and then setting the two-story wooden house on fire.

Flames were seen coming from the house at about 8 p.m. by a neighbor who called 119. Funato’s body was found on the first floor about two hours later after the fire was extinguished. Police said an autopsy revealed Funato had sustained several broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade and that he had died due to subcutaneous bleeding before the fire began.

Neighbors said they last saw Funato working in the field on the morning of March 30.

Police did not say whether the suspect, who was first arrested on April 8 for illegal being in Japan, has pleaded guilty or not.

Police said the two men knew each other after meeting in June last year. They also said that surveillance camera footage showed him near the house on the night of the fire.

