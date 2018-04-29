Man arrested over arson-murder in Hakodate

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested an unemployed 51-year-old man on suspicion of arson-murder after he allegedly set fire to an apartment, in which a 74-year-old man died.

According to police, the suspect, Sakae Saito, is accused of setting fire to the second-floor apartment of Masahito Kimura at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

A passerby spotted flames coming from the apartment and called 119. After the fire was extinguished, Kimura’s body was found inside the apartment.

Police said a witness saw Saito in the vicinity of the apartment building right after the fire started.

Police said Saito -- who admits knowing Kimura -- has denied the charged, saying he was not at the apartment and that he wanted to know why he had been arrested.

