Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over arson-murder of 2 nephews

1 Comment
HYOGO

Police in Inami, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his two nephews, aged seven and 12, and then setting fire to their house, on Nov 19.

Police had been seeking the suspect, Tomeko Matsuo, since the fire on the night of Nov 19, Fuji TV reported. He was arrested at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Osaka’s Kita Ward, after police found him sitting on a park bench.

Police said Matsuo has admitted killing the two brothers and setting the house on fire at around 11:30 p.m. He lived there with his sister (the boys’ mother) and her husband. At the time of the fire, the children’s father had gone to pick up their mother from work, leaving them and their uncle in the house.

The two-story wooden house was destroyed by the fire and investigators said a flammable liquid had been used to start the blaze. The bodies of the siblings were found on the first floor and police believe the children, who were in bed at the time, woke up but were overcome by smoke before they could get out of the house. An autopsy showed they died of smoke inhalation.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Bad blood for sure. The uncle should not have been living with his sister. I know this isn't the case in all families, however if you ever saw the movie Uncle Buck, you may understand why the uncle should not be living with his sister and family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo