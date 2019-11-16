Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over assault in road rage incident

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 41-year-old man in the head with a tool after a traffic dispute last month.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 16. Yoshihiko Fujita, a company employee, tailgated the victim for about 500 meters, Sankei Shimbun reported. After they stopped their cars by the side of the road, Fujita pulled the other man out of his car and used a tool to hit him in the head several times, fracturing his skull.

Police said the two men do not know each other. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Fujita was put on a wanted list and turned himself in to police on Saturday night. Police said he told them the argument was over an incident that occurred at an intersection.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #54: Japanese Husband Needs a Kitchen 101 Course

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo