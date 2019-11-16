Man arrested over assault in road rage incident

Police in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 41-year-old man in the head with a tool after a traffic dispute last month.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 16. Yoshihiko Fujita, a company employee, tailgated the victim for about 500 meters, Sankei Shimbun reported. After they stopped their cars by the side of the road, Fujita pulled the other man out of his car and used a tool to hit him in the head several times, fracturing his skull.

Police said the two men do not know each other. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Fujita was put on a wanted list and turned himself in to police on Saturday night. Police said he told them the argument was over an incident that occurred at an intersection.

