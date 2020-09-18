Man arrested over attempted murder of 13-year-old disabled son

Police in Mibu, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to strangle his 13-year-old disabled son.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hiromi Hosoi, a company employee, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after his son who has a mental disability.

Police said Hosoi’s son was able to break free from his father’s grip and ran out of the house and sought help from a neighbor who called 110. The boy suffered a light injury to his neck.

