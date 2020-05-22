Man arrested over attempted murder of 80-year-old man in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill an 80-year-old man.

According to police, Hisano Fujita is accused of stabbing the man at around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday at his home in Nishinari Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim suffered several stab wounds to his stomach and is in a critical condition, police said.

Police said Fujita has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t know anything about it.”

Police said nearby street surveillance camera footage showed Fujita leaving the residence on his bicycle.

© Japan Today