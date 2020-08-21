Man arrested over attempted murder of 91-year-old grandmother

Police in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 91-year-old grandmother.

According to police, the man has admitted to stabbing his grandmother in the back of the head with a pair of scissors at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted by police as saying his grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease and her condition was getting worse each day.

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors said the wound was not deep.

The man lives with his parents and grandmother. Police said he told them that he had argued with his grandmother earlier that night.

© Japan Today