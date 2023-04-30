Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over attempted murder of acquaintance

KYOTO

Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 43-year-old male acquaintance.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to the victim’s home. Police said Yoichi Takemoto, a plumber, is accused stabbing the victim in the chest with a knife.

Takemoto fled in a car after stabbing the victim who was able to call 119. Police said Sunday that his wound was not life-threatening,

Takemoto was arrested after being found sitting in his car in a parking lot at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He had a blood-stained knife with him.

Police said Takemoto has admitted to the charge and are questioning him about the trouble he said he had with the victim.

