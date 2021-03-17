Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over attempted murder of acquaintance at home

YAMAGATA

Police in Kaminoyama, Yamagata Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 58-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted a male acquaintance.

According to police, Mitsuaki Awano got into a fight with the victim, who is in his 50s, at his (Awano’s) home on Monday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim suffered multiple blows to the head with a blunt object.

After the victim lost consciousness, Awano called 110. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said he had suffered a brain contusion.

