Man arrested over attempted murder of cousin

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 32-year-old cousin.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, Yoshiharu Nishioka, is accused of stabbing his cousin in the face and neck.

A neighbor heard screams and called 110. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains unconscious, police said Sunday afternoon.

Police said Nishioka told them he had been drinking with his cousin at his (the cousin’s) apartment when they got into an argument. Nishioka has admitted to stabbing his cousin, police said.

© Japan Today