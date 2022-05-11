Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over attempted murder of ex-wife

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 27-year-old ex-wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday. Kyodo News reported that police received a call from a woman who said that she had been stabbed in the back and stomach by her ex-husband.

Police rushed to the apartment and found the woman bleeding from stab wounds. A bloodied knife was found near the woman. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her wounds were not life-threatening.

The woman’s former husband, Hikaru Nishibata, a company employee, was arrested about four hours later. Police said he has denied the charge.

Police said the woman had consulted with them four times since 2017 about trouble with Nishibata but had declined to file a criminal complaint.

After her divorce, the woman and her child moved to the apartment in Ichikawa about six months ago.

2 Comments
Hope she recovers soon and the child is okay, gods forbid they witnessed the stabbing of the woman.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Reads like she’s needed help from police since 2017 but declined, possibly fearing something not yet disclosed here.

Was the child theirs or “her” child as first written?

- “After her divorce, the woman and her child moved to the apartment in Ichikawa about six months ago.” -

2 ( +2 / -0 )

