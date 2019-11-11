Man arrested over attempted murder of neighbor with fish pick

Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a male neighbor in the same housing complex with a fish pick.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Kazuaki Yamaura is accused of stabbing his neighbor, a man in his 60s, in the neck and abdomen with the pick which is used when extracting the hook from a fish after a catch. The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Local media reported that Yamaura was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He went to the victim’s home to complain about an unspecified matter.

Police said Yamaura at first confessed that he “tried to kill” the victim. However, on Sunday, he denied the charge and told police he can’t recall any of the details.

