crime

Man arrested over attempted murder of wife

ISHIKAWA

Police in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying Wataru Motoji, a contract employee, has admitted stabbing his wife in the left side of her back once with a cooking knife, but denied any intent to kill.

After stabbing his wife, who is in her 40s, Motoji called 119. Police said the victim was taken to hospital and that she was in a stable condition.

Police said Motoji told them he stabbed his wife after they had an argument.

Moral of the story? Don't have arguments in the kitchen.

