Man arrested over attempted murder of wife in Aomori Pref

Police in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 69-year-old wife.

According to police, the suspect, Yukio Yonaga, has admitted to stabbing his wife Teiko in the neck at their home at around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. After stabbing his wife, he went to a relative’s house and told them what he had done.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a coma, police said Friday.

Yonaga was quoted by police as saying he came home drunk and got into an argument with his wife. He said he lost his temper, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife.

