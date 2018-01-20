Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over attempted murder of wife in Aomori Pref

1 Comment
AOMORI

Police in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 69-year-old wife.

According to police, the suspect, Yukio Yonaga, has admitted to stabbing his wife Teiko in the neck at their home at around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. After stabbing his wife, he went to a relative’s house and told them what he had done.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a coma, police said Friday.

Yonaga was quoted by police as saying he came home drunk and got into an argument with his wife. He said he lost his temper, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

1 Comment
Login to comment

Loss of temper seems to often lead to stabbing incidents in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Food & Drink

Replace The Carbs: How To Cook Cauliflower Chahan (Fried Rice)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

The Only Gaijin the Village: New Year’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today