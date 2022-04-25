Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over attempted murder of woman

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly strangled a female acquaintance.

According to police, Kazutaka Komatsu, a firefighter, had an altercation with the woman, who is in her 20s, in an apartment parking lot and strangled her at around 12:10 a.m. Monday, Fukushima TV reported. Prior to the incident, the woman had called police who arrived and arrested Komatsu at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said Komatsu works as an instructor teaching firefighters.

